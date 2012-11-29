By Alister Bull
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve
sharply increased its payments to the Treasury during the first
nine months of the year, data released on Thursday showed, with
part of the gain due to the repayment of emergency loans to help
rescue Bear Stearns and AIG.
The Fed's unaudited quarterly financial report showed
payments to the Treasury of $67.7 billion in the nine months
through September versus $57.5 billion over the same period in
2011.
Part of the increase stemmed from a net $5.1 billion gain
for emergency Fed loans to back the 2008 purchase of assets held
by Bear Stearns and American International Group Inc, compared
with a net $3.3 billion loss in the year-earlier period.
The Fed also recorded an $8.7 billion non-interest gain on
its holdings of Treasury securities, versus zero in the first
nine months of 2011.
Bear Stearns and AIG's spiraling losses from massive bets on
the U.S. housing market heralded the escalating global financial
crisis. Both had to be rescued by the government, with the Fed
providing crucial funding.
The bailout, and other government aid to restore confidence
in the country's banking system, was extremely controversial at
the time, with critics warning it would cost taxpayers dearly.
However, the Fed announced in June that the loans had been
repaid with interest. Profits from the sale of remaining Bear
Stearns and AIG assets, held in portfolios named after Maiden
Lane, the street in lower Manhattan where the New York Federal
Reserve Bank is located, go mainly to the central bank.
Fed transfers to the Treasury are effectively payments to
U.S. taxpayers. They have soared along with the Fed's sharp
expansion of its balance sheet via massive bond purchases.
The bond purchases are aimed at driving down U.S. borrowing
costs to shore up a fragile economic recovery, and the balance
sheet has more than tripled in size to around $2.8 trillion
since before the financial crisis.
Fed critics, warning these actions represent a threat of
future inflation, worry the central bank may suffer losses on
its portfolio if it is forced to sell assets quickly to keep
price pressures in check.
Such losses could be politically damaging for the Fed and
could fuel calls by some lawmakers for greater oversight of the
institution. Some Republicans have already accused the central
bank of veering into fiscal policy, and away from monetary
policy, with its bond purchases.
Many economists consider the notion that the Fed could
suffer serious balance sheet losses as very unlikely, because
they do not believe the danger of inflation will ever be so
great that it would force the Fed to sell assets at a loss.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has also played down the risk of
losses. He noted in a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August
that the Fed had returned over $200 billion to the Treasury in
the last three years, and said that the "odds are strong" that
its asset purchases would make money for U.S. taxpayers.