WASHINGTON Jan 10 The Federal Reserve pumped
$77.7 billion into the U.S. Treasury last year, returning some
interest payments made by the government on debt securities held
by the central bank.
The figure published on Friday covers the central bank's
earnings minus operating costs and other expenses, which the Fed
sends to the Treasury every year.
The central bank's profits derived from $90.4 billion in
interest income on the securities in its multi-trillion-dollar
portfolio of U.S. government debt and bonds related to the
housing industry.
The Fed's balance sheet ballooned over the last four years
to nearly $4 trillion as it bought debt securities to lower
interest rates and spark a faster economic recovery. Just over
half of the Fed's securities holdings are U.S. Treasury debt.