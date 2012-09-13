CHICAGO, Sept 13 The U.S. central bank on
Thursday said it will launch a fresh round of bond-buying to
stimulate the economy, purchasing $40 billion of mortgage debt
each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.
But just what does this so-called quantitative easing
entail, and how does it work? Here are five questions and
answers about it:
WHAT IS QUANTITATIVE EASING?
A central bank buys large amounts of assets -- in this case,
bonds backed by housing mortgages -- in an effort to bring down
interest rates and boost the economy. The Federal Reserve has
tried quantitative easing twice before, thus earning this round
the designation QE3.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
To buy bonds, the Fed essentially creates money from
nothing, paying for its purchases by crediting the accounts of
banks from which it buys the bonds. That's a clue as to how it
works -- as money piles up in their Fed accounts, earning the
paltry quarter-of-a-percentage point in interest that the Fed
pays, banks may be keener to lend to companies and people. If
companies use that money to buy equipment, and households use it
to buy homes and cars, the economy gets a jump.
Fed bond-buying also helps the economy by pushing down
borrowing costs. Massive buying of any asset tends to push up
the prices, and because of the way the bond market works, rising
prices forces yields down. Because the Fed is buying
mortgage-backed bonds, the purchases act to directly lower the
cost of borrowing to buy a home. In addition, some investors,
put off by the rising price of the bonds that the Fed is buying,
turn to other assets, like corporate bonds - which, in turn,
pushes up corporate bond prices and lowers those yields, making
it cheaper for companies to borrow - and spend.
WHY IS THE FED DOING IT?
By lowering borrowing costs and spurring banks to lend more,
the Fed hopes to induce more spending and eventually set the
stage for more hiring. This time around, the Fed tied its
bond-purchase program explicitly to jobs, saying it will keep
buying bonds until it sees a substantial improvement in the
labor market.
HOW WELL HAS IT WORKED IN THE PAST?
Most studies show that quantitative easing does reduce
borrowing costs, as measured by the yield on 10-year Treasuries.
Studies are less clear on how much those lower borrowing costs
translate into real economic improvement, such as the creation
of more jobs. One model developed by Federal Reserve Bank of San
Francisco chief John Williams last year suggested the Fed's
second round of bond-buying -- $600 billion worth -- generated
700,000 additional jobs.
WHAT ARE THE RISKS?
Buying bonds expands the Fed's balance sheet. While the
central bank says it will be able to shrink its giant balance
sheet -- $2.85 trillion before its latest round of buying bonds
begins on Friday -- without sparking inflation, it has never
done anything like it before. Critics also say bond-buying
enables Congress and the president to avoid dealing with looming
fiscal problems by giving them a handy buyer for the nation's
ever-increasing debt. Politicians in other countries have
complained that U.S. quantitative easing cheapens the dollar and
hurts their exports, and floods their economies with capital
that is hard to absorb. The unprecedented stimulus could also
draw accusations that the Fed is overstepping, ultimately
threatening the Fed's independence should lawmakers move to curb
its powers in response.