By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 7 U.S. central bankers have
looked beyond a global deflation threat, fear of energy-sector
bond defaults, and a surge of oil patch layoffs to reach what
appears to be a firm conclusion: the U.S. recovery is here to
stay.
New trade data released on Wednesday and signs of
ever-stronger consumer spending confirmed the United States
remains the bright spot in a global economy plagued by
uncertainty.
The trade deficit shrank in November to less than $40
billion, providing a boost to growth as Americans spent less on
imported oil.
Meanwhile, the first corporate reports from the Christmas
season showed at least some of that money trickling into stores
as J.C. Penney Co Inc. said same-store sales rose 3.7
percent in November and December, pushing the company's stock up
nearly 20 percent.
At its December policy-setting meeting, according to minutes
released on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve took close stock of
plunging world oil prices and turmoil in Europe and decided that
those negative trends would not undo that underlying strength.
"Several participants ... suggested that the real economy
may end up showing more momentum than anticipated, while a few
others thought that the boost to domestic spending coming from
lower energy prices could turn out to be quite large."
The minutes set the stage for what could be a key economic
theme this year: how the global system will react as Fed policy
diverges from that of other major central banks.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are expected
to further loosen monetary conditions in coming weeks or months,
while the luster has fallen from emerging markets that had been
attracting record levels of investment in recent years.
"These minutes defined the environment post-tapering," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed
Income in New Jersey. "If the Fed moves aggressively it would
suck up capital from emerging markets."
Global conditions have arguably weakened since the Fed's
Dec. 16-17 meeting, and the minutes note that the United States
would not be immune if the world economy turns sharply down.
There is already fallout. Credit analysts have honed in on
the debts of companies involved in oil and gas exploration and
production, with Standard & Poor's downgrading half a dozen
firms at the end of 2014 and concluding the entire sector will
be under pressure if prices remain so low.
Workers have taken a hit not just directly among energy
firms but in affiliated industries. U.S. Steel announced
this week it was laying off 756 workers due to weakening demand
for steel pipe and other products used by energy firms.
But the positive impulse from cheap oil is only beginning,
according to analysts, and is expected to keep the Fed firmly on
track even if it pushes inflation further from the central
bank's target in coming months.
The narrowing trade deficit prompted analysts to up their
estimates for 2014 economic growth.
The fall in oil prices also was putting hundreds of billions
of dollars in the pockets of consumers, a trend that started to
show up in earnest in November's retails sales. The December
numbers are expected to be strong as well, with the National
Retail Federation forecasting 4.1 percent overall growth over
the year before.
FALLING YIELDS
Even the steady drop in U.S. bond yields says less about
expectations for future interest rates than it does about the
oil-driven path of inflation and its longer-term impact on the
economy, Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli said in a
recent analysis.
Bond yields were dropping, he said, in part because the
amount investors demanded to offset inflation was falling faster
even as expectations for economic growth continued to increase.
"Investors might be tempted to assume that the bond market
is sending a very bearish message about the U.S. economy, but in
reality the bond market is saying exactly the opposite," Perli
wrote.
"Growth expectations embedded in the 10-year yield have
actually improved this month, and have been doing so ever since
oil prices started to drop in the summer. The bond market shares
our view that the drop in oil prices is a good thing for the
aggregate U.S. economy."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Nathan
Layne in Chicago and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by David
Chance and Paul Simao)