CHICAGO Dec 14 America's heartland, the vast
area in the middle of the country that produces much of the
nation's food and energy and is home to many of its traditional
manufacturers, is sending warning signals that all is not well
with the economy.
From agriculture to heavy equipment and small business
lending, farmers, manufacturers and transport companies that
serve them are taking hits from a stronger dollar or plunging
prices for farm commodities and oil.
Industry executives worry that the expected move by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on Wednesday - which
would be the first hike in a decade - could put more jobs at
risk.
"Many of the companies that we do business with are hurting
and some have already gone away," said Bill Hickey, president of
Chicago-based steel company Lapham-Hickey Steel, which has seven
mills across the country and supplies processed steel to car
makers and construction firms. He worries banks could start
cutting off credit to troubled industrial companies.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index fell
5 percent in October from the previous month and was flat on the
year, marking only the second time it had failed to rise since
February 2010.
Weakness in the manufacturing, farm and transport sectors
likely will not deter a rate increase by the Fed, economists
say.
There is "no doubt that manufacturing weakness is costing
growth," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit
Research. However, the sector only accounts for about 12 percent
of the U.S. economy and some areas like automotive are
performing well.
"You can't say that everything is perfect," he said. "But
the United States is not doing so bad anymore that we need
zero-percent interest rates."
The downbeat indicators from heartland industries illustrate
the economy's lumpiness.
Preliminary data show that November U.S. orders for heavy,
over-the-road trucks fell 59 percent from a year earlier - the
worst November since 2009, according to transportation analysis
firm FTR.
Freight at the U.S. major railroads was off 1.9 percent for
the year through Dec. 5. Coal accounts for much of the decline.
But shipments of consumer goods by container - or intermodal
shipments - were only up 1.6 percent.
"The numbers are as bad as I've seen them," said Anthony
Hatch, an independent railroad analyst.
Farmers are under pressure from declining crop prices and
weak demand. U.S. farm incomes are expected to drop 38 percent
for all of 2015, the steepest year-on-year drop since 1983.
Nathan Kauffman, an economist with the Kansas City
Fed, said higher rates would create "the potential for more
financial stress."
Detroit's automakers are having a boom year, but
manufacturers dependent on commodity markets, such as mining and
construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc and farm
equipment manufacturer Deere & Co, are cutting jobs and
warning of weak sales into 2016.
The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers'
index for manufacturers hit 48.6 percent in November. Any number
below 50 generally shows manufacturing is contracting.
(Reporting By Nick Carey and Tom Polansek; Writing by Nick
Carey; Editing by Bill Rigby)