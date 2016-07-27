(Repeats story to additional subscribers with no change to
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, July 27 The Federal Reserve has bowed
to political risks once already this year, deferring a possible
interest rate hike in part due to Britain's European Union vote,
and it may do so again as November's U.S. presidential election
looms.
While both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the
Fed, Donald Trump's policies are likely to be more disruptive to
the U.S. economy and financial markets with his threat to upend
decades of consensus on free trade, his discussions of whether
to renegotiate U.S. debt, and his ambitious tax-cut plans that
many independent analysts say would add dramatically to federal
debt.
"There are a lot of uncertainties that are in the economy.
One of those is the upcoming elections," Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker told reporters this month.
When they first lifted rates from near zero in December, Fed
officials predicted four more moves through 2016. But after
months of delays and repeated acknowledgements that the economy
was underperforming, Fed Chair Janet Yellen and her colleagues
stood pat again on Wednesday, as expected.
Fed policymakers said on Wednesday near-term risks to the
economy had diminished and their latest forecasts, from June,
see roughly two hikes this year with three policy meetings
scheduled to the end of 2016.
But with a November move seen as highly unlikely, given that
the central bank's meeting that month comes just a week before
the presidential election, economists say the Fed could be
rushed into hiking in September or, more likely, wait until
December.
While the Fed has raised rates ahead of past elections, its
options are dwindling. Economists and Fed policymakers have
increasingly warned that the already bitter election could
freeze Fed policy if campaign polls and rhetoric begin to rattle
investors, consumers or employers.
"The election is a straight-up risk event with a defined
date, much like Brexit, so the cautious view is to anticipate
some gyrations in markets," said Shehriyar Antia, a former
senior analyst at the New York Fed who later founded Macro
Insight Group.
"Their inclination is going to be to wait until the dust
settles on that storm before taking some policy action."
At its meeting a week before the UK referendum last month,
the Fed predicted less aggressive policy tightening in the years
ahead. A Reuters poll of 100 economists published last week
found that December is the most likely time for a hike.
Morgan Stanley economists wrote both U.S. presidential
candidates have policies that could alter fiscal stimulus, trade
policy and tax reform, and that "would alter the underpinnings
of the U.S. economic outlook as well for equity, rates, FX,
muni, housing, and corporate markets."
They noted that unwinding free trade would have a
"meaningful" impact on the economy.
Trump clinched the Republican Party's nomination in part on
an anti-free trade platform. And while Hillary Clinton, his
Democratic challenger who slipped behind Trump in the latest
Reuters/Ipsos poll, is seen as more closely representing the
status quo, she too has backed away from free trade.
Fed officials have taken notice.
Harker cited a recent rise in the Philadelphia Fed's
"partisan conflict" index, which measures disagreement among
parties, Congress and the White House. In the past this has
signaled increased uncertainty among firms and households.
Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity and it has been robust, as payrolls have
posted strong monthly growth and wages have continued to edge
higher.
Still, business spending has been soft. Data on Wednesday
showed new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rose only
modestly in June after sliding in May, while shipments of these
goods declined.
"People will maybe hold off on hiring and investments until
that uncertainty resolves itself," Harker said.
