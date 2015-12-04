(Adds Kocherlakota's last speech, Bullard comments, poll
results)
By Jason Lange, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/PHILADELPHIA Dec 4 Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen has the evidence of U.S. labor market health
she wanted in order to raise benchmark interest rates for the
first time in a decade this month, but she may have a tougher
time selling further hikes.
Yellen's arguments against potential dissenters at the Dec.
15-16 Fed policy meeting were strengthened by Labor Department
data on Friday that showed employers hired 211,000 people in
November while even greater numbers joined the workforce.
Federal funds futures contracts imply a 79-percent chance
that the Fed will end seven years of near-zero interest rates at
its December meeting and about even odds of a second rate rise
by March.
Beyond that the outlook is more mixed. Interest rate futures
maturing in the second half of next year are rising slightly,
showing traders are wagering the Fed will manage no more than
two further hikes before the end of next year.
The differences among Fed policy makers were on display at a
Philadelphia Federal Reserve conference on Friday where Narayana
Kocherlakota, in his last speech as president of the Minneapolis
Fed, gave a sharp critique of a central bank that he said was
too anxious to begin raising rates and thus would fail to create
perhaps millions of jobs in a timely manner.
James Bullard, the more hawkish head of the St. Louis Fed,
followed that presentation with one that argued it is time to
raise rates and to begin shrinking the central bank's $4.5
trillion balance sheet which was bulked up in recent years to
boost the economy.
"You have an open debate between doves and hawks as to what
the pace of increases should look like," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York,
referring to the divisions within the Fed over readiness to
tighten monetary policy.
The Fed has appeared gun shy on tightening policy twice
already this year, in June and September. Its key policy rate
has been 0-0.25 percent since the depths of the financial crisis
in late 2008.
MIXED MESSAGES
Wall Street's top banks said in a Reuters poll on Friday
that they expect the central bank to maintain a slow pace of
rate hikes, with the median forecast for the fed funds rate for
mid-2016 about 0.75 percent and 1.125 percent for the end of the
year.
The Fed's policymakers hold very different views of where
the central bank's benchmark rate will end next year, ranging
from less than zero to 3.0 percent, according to projections
released in September that were based on their views of
appropriate policy. The median outlook was for four
quarter-point rises next year, while their views of the
long-term normal level range from between 3.0 percent and 4.0
percent.
Worryingly for a consensus-seeking Yellen, it is not just
traditional "doves" such as Governor Lael Brainard who are
questioning the pace of rate rises. Even some of the hawks, who
would typically worry more about inflation risks than weak
economic growth, are weighing a possibility that they may face a
long spell of below normal economic growth and low inflation.
Bullard noted that rates have remained low in most advanced
economies. If that persists it "may be leading us to an outcome
with low nominal interest rates and low inflation that can last
for a very long time," he said, adding the Fed needs to be
willing to pause and also to speed up its pace of tightening.
Earlier this week, Yellen said the process of rate increases
could be gradual but she has yet to spell out what gradual
means.
One driver for the pace of rate rises will be whether
inflation picks up next year, and Friday's data suggested
workers might not be getting big enough raises for businesses to
raise prices much.
Average hourly earnings rose 2.3 percent in November from a
year earlier, down from 2.5 percent in October. Without more
inflationary pressures, policymakers likely want to raise rates
more gradually.
Friday's jobs report also highlighted Brainard's argument
that weakness in the global economy could constrain U.S. growth
more than policymakers currently expect. Manufacturing jobs,
which are among the most exposed to the global economy, actually
fell by 1,000 in November, the third drop in the last four
months.
"While this report can help justify a rate hike in December,
it can't justify anything more than a very gradual path of rate
hikes," said Brian Jacobsen, a portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco, and Dion
Rabouin and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by David Chance
and Chizu Nomiyama)