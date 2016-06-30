* 150,000 new jobs seen added in May and going forward

* San Francisco Fed to publish working paper in July: Daly

By Ann Saphir

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 U.S. employers are adding jobs much faster than recent reports suggest, putting continued downward pressure on already low unemployment, according to a leading labor economist at the Federal Reserve.

New estimates show employers added 148,000 to 152,000 jobs in May, four times the reported figure, says San Francisco Fed economist Mary Daly, who also expects job gains to average that in the coming months.

The U.S. government reported just 38,000 jobs gained in May.

"The models don't show this great step off in May," Daly said in an interview on Wednesday.

In reality, she said, the economy is generating "way above the number you need to keep the unemployment rate steady."

Daly's estimate is based on a working paper planned for publication next month from the regional Fed bank. The research relies on newly available regional weather data to strip out the effects of unusually warm or cold temperatures on hiring.

The result, she says, is a better picture of underlying labor market trends.

Researchers both within and outside the Fed have in recent years attempted to find better ways to adjust for seasonal variations, in large part to address big gaps between official data and their own internal models on metrics such as economic growth and inflation.

The new San Francisco Fed study is among several recent attempts to square weak jobs data with strong consumer spending that's typically associated with robust employment.

The new May estimate is a far cry from the tearing 200,000 average monthly job gains of last year. But economists have long expected slower job gains as the economy nears full employment.

The U.S. economy needs to generate between 60,000 to 100,000 to keep unemployment, now at 4.7 percent, steady.

"Our expectation is we had a step down (in the level of monthly job gains) and we should be seeing job growth in the same range going forward," Daly said.

After Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union jolted global financial markets, investors are betting against a U.S. interest-rate hike until well into next year.

But if the labor market picks up some of its lost momentum, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen expects, a rate increase could be back on the table.

"(I)f the data strengthens I wouldn't be surprised to see the hiking bias re-assert itself more quickly than the market expects," said Barclays economist Jesse Hurwitz.

