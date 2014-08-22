By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 22 The U.S. labor market
has become steadily less dynamic since 1990, with workers
seemingly locked into particular jobs and a more sluggish
process of job creation and destruction in the private sector,
according to research to be presented to global central bankers
on Friday.
The research by two top labor economists portrayed the
United States as potentially losing one of its notable economic
strengths - the robust flow of workers between jobs, and the
churn of employment as companies succeed and fail.
They said the apparent trend had been caused by several
factors: dominant large retailers driving less labor-efficient
firms out of business; an aging workforce less likely to change
jobs; and the accumulation of regulations and more intense
training requirements that have made it harder to join some
professions as well as fire workers.
Those and other forces have driven down measures of labor
market "fluidity" by as much as 25 percent since 1990, a trend
that could translate into lower employment levels, productivity
and wages, economists Steven Davis of the University of Chicago
and John Haltiwanger of the University of Maryland wrote in a
research paper prepared for the annual central banking
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
This year's conference, sponsored by the Kansas City Federal
Reserve Bank, focuses on labor market issues, highlighting how
employment and wages have become central to the Fed's debate on
the health of the U.S. economy and when to raise interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has argued some top-line economic
indicators including the unemployment rate, which has been
falling faster than expected, don't capture the full story of an
economy where stagnant wages and the concentration of new jobs
at the lower end of the pay scale weigh on the prospects of the
middle class.
The paper by Davis and Haltiwanger, which will be the first
presented at the two-day conference, suggests broad reasons for
concern.
The churn of workers and jobs between positions and among
companies is considered important to improving productivity,
wages and employment in general - reallocating labor to more
efficient uses, and opening up positions for younger workers or
the unemployed when existing jobholders move on.
Looking at data across industries, states and demographic
categories, the research examined the rates at which jobs were
added and eliminated between 1990 and 2013. It documented a
steady "secular decline" of about 25 percent.
That change could have particularly serious implications for
less-skilled Americans, lengthening periods of unemployment
because new jobs don't open as fast, and making it harder to
progress in a company or change employers.
"The loss of labor market fluidity suggests the U.S. economy
became less dynamic and responsive in recent decades," the two
economists conclude. "There are good reasons for concern ...
Sustained high employment is unlikely to return without
restoring labor market fluidity."
