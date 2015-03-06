By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 6 America's tumbling
unemployment rate and better-than-expected job gains in February
should give Federal Reserve officials confidence to pave the way
this month, though not commit, to an interest rate hike in June.
Data released Friday showed that unemployment dropped to a
six-year low of 5.5 percent last month, within the range the Fed
considers to be full employment, suggesting that winter weather
does not appear to be derailing the economy as it did last year.
While wage gains were only slight, analysts said the Fed was
now likely to drop a reference to patience on the timing of a
rate hike when it issues a policy statement on March 18.
Futures traders saw an improved chance the Fed would hike at
a June meeting, though the odds were better than even that
September was more likely.
"This much stronger-than-expected (jobs) number could push
that date up," said Tracie McMillion, head of asset allocation
at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, in Winston-Salem, North
Carolina.
The central bank, which has signaled a first policy
tightening some time around mid-year, has shifted its focus
squarely to still-weak inflation as it mulls when to move. The
jobs report showed 295,000 new jobs but only a three-cent rise
in average hourly earnings, which could give the Fed pause.
While a near majority of the Fed's 17 policymakers have
pushed to have the option of a June hike on the table, the
lingering question is whether unemployment has fallen enough to
push up wages and overall U.S. inflation even as overseas
economies battle disinflation.
"All signs point to the Fed beginning its normalization of
rates, with an initial policy rate increase, either in June or
in September, and we are quite convinced it will occur this
year," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental
fixed income at BlackRock, said after Friday's data release.
Some Fed policymakers have recently lowered their estimate
of this longer-term unemployment level, despite median Fed
forecasts that put it at 5.2 to 5.5 percent in January. Those
forecasts will be updated at the March meeting.
John Williams, the influential head of the San Francisco Fed
and a centrist on policy, surprised some economists when he said
late on Thursday that a rate hike shouldn't be delayed too long
for fear of "drastically" overshooting on inflation.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested that the June and
September policy meetings were center stage as his colleagues
debated when to hike rates from near zero.
Speaking at a New York conference last week, Fischer cited
the gap between Fed and investor expectations, saying a hike
could bring a market "correction" that "will add to the
credibility of what we are saying."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alan Crosby)