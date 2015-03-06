* Fed expected to drop 'patient' in March policy statement
* All eyes then shift to tightening in June or September
* Still-low wages, inflation could stay the Fed's hand
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 6 America's tumbling
unemployment rate and better-than-expected job gains in February
should give Federal Reserve officials confidence this month to
pave the way, though not commit, to an interest rate hike in
June.
Data released Friday showed that U.S. unemployment dropped
to a six-year low of 5.5 percent last month, within the range
the Fed considers full employment, suggesting that winter
weather does not appear to be derailing the economy as it did
last year.
While wage gains were only slight, analysts said the Fed was
now likely to drop a reference to patience on the timing of a
rate hike when it issues a policy statement on March 18.
Dropping "patient" in March would open the door for a June hike.
"To my mind, June has to be on the table. I think it's a
live option," said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, a
voter this year on monetary policy. "Given today's employment
report, right now, June would strike me as the leading candidate
for lift off," he said on SiriusXM radio.
Yields on Treasury bonds jumped as investors predicted a
more aggressive series of rate rises. Futures traders saw an
improved chance the Fed would hike at a June meeting, though the
odds were better than even that September was more likely.
"This much stronger-than-expected (jobs) number could push
that date up," said Tracie McMillion, North Carolina-based head
of asset allocation at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Rick
Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at
BlackRock, said "all signs" now point to a rate rise June or
September.
The central bank, which has signaled a first policy
tightening some time around mid-year, has shifted its focus
squarely to still-weak inflation as it mulls when to move. The
report showed 295,000 new jobs but only a three-cent rise in
average hourly earnings, which could give the Fed pause.
While a near majority of the Fed's 17 policymakers have
pushed to have the option of a June hike on the table, the
lingering question is whether unemployment has fallen enough to
push up wages and overall U.S. inflation even as overseas
economies battle disinflation.
Some policymakers have recently lowered their estimate of
this longer-term unemployment level, despite median Fed
forecasts in January that put it at 5.2 to 5.5 percent. Those
forecasts will be updated at the March meeting.
John Williams, the influential head of the San Francisco Fed
and a centrist on policy, surprised some economists when he said
late Thursday that a rate hike should not be delayed too long
for fear of "drastically" overshooting on inflation.
Last week, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested that the
June and September policy meetings were center stage as his
colleagues debated when to hike rates from near zero.
Speaking at a New York conference, Fischer cited the gap
between Fed and investor expectations, saying a hike could bring
a market "correction" that "will add to the credibility of what
we are saying."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Michael
Flaherty in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby and David
Gregorio)