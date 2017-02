WASHINGTON Nov 15 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday the Fed would almost certainly do more to help growth if the economy stumbled.

"If things were to deteriorate, I don't have many concerns or doubts that we would undertake additional action," Evans told CNBC. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))