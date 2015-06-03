CHICAGO, June 3 Banks must take a broader approach to managing risks than just aiming to meet the minimum standards for Federal Reserve stress tests and other requirements, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Firms that just "want to know what's on the test" are falling short, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, and must go the extra mile to develop capital policies that link the bank's business strategies, risk appetite, budgeting and other aspects of financial stability.

"A proactive, not a reactive, approach to stress testing would clearly increase the resiliency of the individual firms and overall financial system," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Chicago Banking Symposium. "Even some of our largest firms still lack something as fundamental as a robust capital policy."

In recent months, with the financial crisis of 2007-2009 a fading memory in some quarters, U.S. financial institutions have redoubled efforts to roll back reforms designed to rein in risk-taking. Evans' remarks take up an emerging theme among regulators battling this backlash: that banks must hold themselves to higher standards than the written rule.

Risk-management, Evans said echoing New York Fed President William Dudley, is a matter of bank culture and not just checking off boxes.

Evans also appealed to the business sense of his audience.

"Strong risk practices position the firm for success, while poor risk-management decisions clearly translate into losses and impact to the bottom line," Evans said. "Such a risk culture makes good banking sense and serves as financial firms' best form of defense - for themselves, their customers and the broader financial system."

Evans did not address monetary policy or the state of the economy in his prepared remarks, but is expected to take questions afterwards that could touch on those themes. (Reporting by Thomas Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)