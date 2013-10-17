MADISON, Wisc. Oct 17 A top Federal Reserve official known for his dovish policy views suggested on Thursday that he is uncomfortable with using a specific unemployment rate as a guideline for when the Fed should end its massive bond-buying program.

"The single real piece of information here is that the unemployment rate that we point to has been behaving in a somewhat more challenging fashion to interpret for our monetary policy choices, directions, especially for asset purchases," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that if then-current forecasts turned out to be accurate, the U.S. central bank would likely end its bond-buying program in mid-2014, when he expected the unemployment rate to be about 7 percent.

"It would be not worth your while for me to speculate about whether it's going to be in December, January, March ...; we are going to have to see how things are going," Evans said.