WASHINGTON Nov 15 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday it was time to take more chances with monetary stimulus, citing a weak economy.

In an interview with network CNBC, Evans said he was more worried that the U.S. central bank could repeat the errors of the 1930s than those of the 1970s. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jan Paschal) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487;

