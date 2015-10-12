Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
CHICAGO Oct 12 The Federal Reserve has reached its full employment goal, a top U.S. central bank official said on Monday, but it should not yet begin to raise interest rates because it has not yet met its goal of reaching 2-percent inflation.
"We have made great strides on the labor front; we can do better, but in terms of that piece of the conditionality being met, I think that that has been met," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said after a speech to the World Steel Association, referring to the conditions the Fed has said it wants to see before raising rates. "I am more concerned about inflation moving up."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
NEW YORK, April 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has hired Joseph LaGrasta to spearhead a new exchange-traded funds sales and trading push in the United States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.