WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The state of the labor
market will continue to be an issue for the U.S. economy,
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on
Wednesday, cautioning that monetary policy cannot solve all the
problems plaguing the jobs market.
Responding to a question at a Peterson Institute for
International Economics conference, Evans also said policymakers
at the Federal Reserve would have to craft new language to offer
guidance to financial markets on the future path of interest
rates.
The U.S. central bank last week stuck to its pledge to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after a
bond-buying stimulus programs ends next month, but new quarterly
projections suggested it could raise borrowing costs more
quickly than expected once the rate-hike cycle begins.
