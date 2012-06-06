GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
NEW YORK, June 5 The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, Charles Evans, said on Tuesday that the May U.S. jobs report will likely dampen his own expectations for U.S. economic growth.
"It's hard to imagine that our outlook isn't going to soften a little bit (though) it may not change dramatically," Evans told reporters in New York.
The U.S. Labor Department reported that only 69,000 jobs were created in May, well below what economists had expected.
Evans currently expects growth in gross domestic product of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent over the next 18 to 24 months. "And it's probably going to be a bit lower than that, but I'd have to consult with my staff," he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)
