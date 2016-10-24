CHICAGO Oct 24 The Federal Reserve could appropriately raise rates three times between now and the end of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, so long as inflation expectations and the labor market continue to improve.

"My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end of next year, he told reporters after a speech here. "I suppose I've probably got... three (rate hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)