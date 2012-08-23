BEIJING Aug 23 The Federal Reserve should do more to boost the United States economy as the most recent uptick in employment data is still not good enough, Chicago Fed President, Charles Evans, told a news briefing in China on Thursday.

"The (July) employment data was a little better than expected," said Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers and who has led the most recent calls for active easing of monetary policy.

"It is still not nearly good enough," he added. "We need 300,000 to 400,000 (new jobs) a month to get to where we should be."

U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July - 163,000 and ahead of market forecasts of 100,000 - but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve on the table.

Investor expectations of imminent Fed action are now at fever pitch after the Wednesday publication of minutes from the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting of July 31-August 1.

The minutes said many policymakers thought more monetary accommodation would be needed "fairly soon" without a substantial and sustainable strengthening in the pace of economic recovery.

The Fed has kept U.S. benchmark short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008 and signaled it will keep them there until late 2014 to bolster a weak recovery.

During his trip, Evans has met with senior Chinese economic advisors. He travels to Hong Kong on Friday.