DETROIT Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve should step up its campaign to boost a withering economy with a vow to keep interest rates at zero until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent, a top Fed policymaker said on Monday.

If that doesn't work fast enough, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Michigan Council on Economic Education, the central bank should resume buying bonds to push down borrowing costs further.

Evans' remarks amounted to the strongest call yet for more monetary policy easing just weeks before the central bank's policy-setting panel next meets, on Nov. 1 and 2. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak on Tuesday.

The Fed has kept overnight interest rates at near zero since December 2008, and has signaled it will keep them there until at least mid-2013. It has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities, a portfolio that this month it began reweighting with longer-term securities in a renewed effort to push down long-term rates.

But with unemployment stuck at above 9 percent and inflation on an even keel near the Fed's 2 percent target, the central bank should do more, Evans argued.

To emphasize the severity of the employment situation, Evans included in his otherwise pedestrian slides an "emoticon" with flames coming out the top of the head.

"Given how badly we are doing on our employment mandate, we need to be willing to take a risk on inflation going modestly higher in the short run if that is a consequence of policies aimed at lowering unemployment," Evans said.

The Fed could keep inflation in check by watching the medium-term outlook, he said. If the inflation outlook rose above 3 percent, he said, the Fed would start tightening policy, even if the jobless rate has not fallen below 7 percent.

Some Fed officials, notably Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, have argued against further monetary policy easing, saying that cutting borrowing costs further risks sending the wrong signal to investors, reducing the Fed's credibility and its inflation-fighting abilities.

In the 1970s, Fed policymakers did just that. But Evans suggested such sentiments are misplaced.

"Rather than fighting the inflation ghosts of the 1970s, I am more worried about repeating the mistakes of the 1930s," when the Fed failed to see its monetary policy was unduly restricting growth.

If the Fed adopts a policy trigger tied to the unemployment rate, Evans said, he would also favor adopting a formal inflation target of 2 percent to further cement expectations.

The Fed could also consider price-level targeting, in which the Fed allows higher inflation for a short time to make up for lower-than-optimal inflation, or it could tie policy to a set GDP level, he said. What it should not do, he said, is fail to act.

"If we sit on our hands as the economy withers relative to our mandate, then we could take a huge hit to our credibility, akin to what happened to our credibility following the devastating mistakes of the 1930s," Evans said.

