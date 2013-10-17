By Ann Saphir
MADISON, Wisc. Oct 17 The Federal Reserve is
likely still months away from trimming bond buys after the
government shutdown disrupted the delivery of economic data that
the U.S. central bank needs to judge the strength of the
recovery, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"We need more information about how the economy is
proceeding, how we are going to weather the most recent
government shutdown," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said
after a speech. "I think the most likely outcome is one where we
continue to go for a couple of meetings to assess this."
Evans also said it would be difficult to increase
bond-buying.
Fed officials meet about every six weeks to decide policy,
and will next meet on Oct. 29-30 and Dec. 17-18.