WASHINGTON Oct 21 The Federal Reserve will need
more time to figure out how much harm the budget battles in
Washington have done to the U.S. economy, potentially delaying
the start of the Fed's bond tapering, a senior U.S. central
banker said on Monday.
"October is a tough one. December? I think we need a couple
of good labor reports and evidence of increasing growth, GDP
growth. It is probably going to take a few months to sort that
one out," Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told
CNBC television in an interview. Fed officials hold their next
policy meeting later this month and then in December.
