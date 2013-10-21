WASHINGTON Oct 21 It will be "tough" for the
Federal Reserve to have sufficient confidence in the strength of
the U.S. recovery by its meeting in December to start scaling
back a massive Fed bond-buying campaign, a senior U.S. central
banker said on Monday.
"October is a tough one. December? I think we need a couple
of good labor reports and evidence of increasing growth, GDP
growth. It is probably going to take a few months to sort that
one out," Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told
CNBC television in an interview.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities every month to keep interest rates
low and stimulate economic recovery in the United States.
Fed officials hold their next policy meetings this month and
then in December. Evans, one of the most dovish among the
19-member policy-setting committee, is a voter this year.
"It is very difficult to feel confident in December given
that we're going to repeat part of what just took place in
Washington," Evans said.
A bitter partisan fight between President Barack Obama's
Democrats and conservative Tea Party Republicans resulted in a
16-day government shutdown that was only lifted last week in a
last-ditch deal that narrowly averted a harmful U.S. debt
default.
However, that compromise only agreed to fund the federal
government until Jan. 15 and raise the federal borrowing limit
until Feb. 7, meaning that the fiscal drama will potentially
resume in the new year.
"So December will be pretty tough and we could in fact get
more restrictiveness. We've seen the government lop off more
than a percentage point from growth this year by many
estimates," he said, referring to the fiscal headwind caused by
tax hikes and government spending cuts.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to around $3.7
trillion through three massive bond-buying campaigns aimed at
holding down long-term U.S. borrowing costs.
The Fed stunned markets in September when it opted to keep
buying bonds at the $85 billion monthly pace, after announcing
in June it expected to start tapering these purchases before the
end of year, and to end the program by mid-2014.
Evans acknowledged the delay but said it did not necessarily
mean the Fed would not be able to end bond buying on time.
"If things really started to take off. If various actors in
the economy stepped back and let the business community really
take hold, and consumers too, we could see a big expansion in
growth," Evans said. "Then we could pull back that much more
quickly - delayed at the beginning, but then we could do it
faster at the end," he said.