Jan 9 With wage growth slow, price rises muted
and the outlook for longer-term inflation slipping, two top U.S.
Federal Reserve officials want the central bank to defer
interest-rate increases until next year.
"If we are going to get inflation up to our 2 percent
objective ... we are going to have to see wages increase more,"
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told CNBC
in an interview on Friday after a government report showed pay
increases slowed in December, despite strong gains in jobs.
"That's why I'm in favor of being patient on raising interest
rates."
Evans, who has a vote on the Fed's policy committee this
year, said his view that the central bank should not raise rates
until 2016 stemmed from expectations that inflation will still
take years to return to the 2 percent target despite what he
called "good, good progress" on jobs.
Friday's jobs report showed average hourly wage gains at
their slowest pace in more than two years.
"I'd like to have more confidence that we're going to get
inflation to 2 percent," he said. "To get there, I think we need
continued accommodation."
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
December 2008, and most central bank officials expect the
economy to be strong enough this year to start raising them.
Traders share that viewpoint, betting on Friday that the Fed
will begin doing so in September.
Not Evans, who said Friday he did not want to see the United
States look like Europe, where inflation is very low and
dropping.
Late Thursday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota called for leaving rates where they are for at
least another year. Like Evans, he also cited sluggish wage
growth and stubbornly low inflation, along with rising bets in
financial markets that the Fed will continue to miss its
inflation target.
Traders "are betting more and more increasingly that
inflation is going be low," Kocherlakota said. "They are
thinking, 'Boy, the FOMC is not aiming at 2-percent inflation.'"
The U.S. bond market's measures on inflation expectations
fell further after the jobs report.
Bets on inflation expectations have "moved down a lot,"
Evans said Friday. "That's either an assessment by investors
that they are expecting continued very low, below-our-objective
inflation ... or the cost of low inflation is potentially much
higher than they've ever experienced before."
