* Evans says prefers early 2016 start to rate hikes
* Earlier start, if path is shallow, could still support
economy
* Rate hike on table in June, decision will depend on data
COLUMBUS, Ind., May 4 With U.S. inflation
uncomfortably low and the unemployment rate still too high, the
Federal Reserve should hold off on raising short-term interest
rates until early next year, a top Fed policymaker said on
Monday.
Still, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, rate hikes
could begin this year without harming the recovery.
"My preference would be that we not raise rates until we're
confident that we are going to see rates rise, and those rate
increases be clearly in train," he told reporters after a speech
here. "However having said that, it is the overall stance of
monetary policy over a longer period of time that will
ultimately be determinative, so a properly shallow path of
increases, even if we were to increase rates sooner than I would
like, could still be quite supportive of continued strong
economic recovery, hopefully continued increases in inflation."
The Fed can achieve its goals without any additional
stimulus like a new bond-buying program, "as long as people sort
of understand that we could go above 2 percent, that would be
perfectly fine, as long as it is in a controlled sense, not
anything outsized or too long-lasting, but neither would it have
to be only three months, that type of thing."
A voting member this year on the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting panel, Evans told the group that while the
subdued job gains across America in March were likely
transitory, unemployment at 5.5 percent is still about a half a
percentage point higher than it ought to be.
More pressing in his view, inflation has been running below
the Fed's 2-percent target for years, and is likely to take
until 2018 before it returns to that target, he said.
"I likely will not feel confident enough to begin to raise
rates until early next year," he told the Columbus Economic
Development Board. "I think if we top out during this cycle with
inflation not getting to 2 percent that's going to be a problem
for us longer term," he told reporters afterward.
Evans is among the most dovish policymakers at the table
with Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who must manage the delicate task
of deciding when to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time
since 2006.
Most Fed officials, including Yellen, expect economic
conditions will be ripe for higher interest rates sometime this
year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)