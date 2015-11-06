(adds quotes, background)

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

Nov 6 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday that the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers are "very good" and that he will keep an open mind on a possible rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in December.

"We've indicated that conditions look like they could be right for an increase," Evans said in an interview with CNBC. "The real side of the economy is looking a lot better."

Evans also said that the Fed's monetary policy currently seems fairly accommodative, but that he still sees a little bit of slack in the economy.

The U.S. central bank is mulling its first interest rate rise in almost a decade. Earlier this week Fed chair Janet Yellen reiterated that rates could rise at the next meeting of the rate-setting committee in December.

Evans has long advocated for an initial increase in 2016 but softened his stance in October when he said adhering to a gradual rate path was more important than the exact timing of liftoff.

The Fed needs to communicate that the rate hike path will be gradual, he said, and he repeated his concerns about the impact of a rate rise when the economy is still not near the Fed's target rate on inflation.

"I really think that's where more of the uncertainty lies in terms of policy implications," Evans said, adding his preference for more delay or a shallower path "continues to be my uncertainty over the fact that inflation will get back to our 2-percent objective over a reasonable period of time."

Evans is a voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee until the end of this year.

He was speaking after the release of the latest employment report, which showed jobs growth surged in October. Nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014.