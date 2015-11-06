(adds quotes, background)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
Nov 6 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans said on Friday that the latest U.S. nonfarm
payrolls numbers are "very good" and that he will keep an open
mind on a possible rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in
December.
"We've indicated that conditions look like they could be
right for an increase," Evans said in an interview with CNBC.
"The real side of the economy is looking a lot better."
Evans also said that the Fed's monetary policy currently
seems fairly accommodative, but that he still sees a little bit
of slack in the economy.
The U.S. central bank is mulling its first interest rate
rise in almost a decade. Earlier this week Fed chair Janet
Yellen reiterated that rates could rise at the next meeting of
the rate-setting committee in December.
Evans has long advocated for an initial increase in 2016 but
softened his stance in October when he said adhering to a
gradual rate path was more important than the exact timing of
liftoff.
The Fed needs to communicate that the rate hike path will be
gradual, he said, and he repeated his concerns about the impact
of a rate rise when the economy is still not near the Fed's
target rate on inflation.
"I really think that's where more of the uncertainty lies in
terms of policy implications," Evans said, adding his preference
for more delay or a shallower path "continues to be my
uncertainty over the fact that inflation will get back to our
2-percent objective over a reasonable period of time."
Evans is a voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee until
the end of this year.
He was speaking after the release of the latest employment
report, which showed jobs growth surged in October. Nonfarm
payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since
December 2014.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)