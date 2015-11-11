(Adds Evans quote, U.S. Treasury view, context)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 10 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most
dovish policymakers, said on Tuesday that he looks forward to
the time when the economy is strong enough to handle a Fed rate
hike.
He also suggested the Fed needs to be careful not to raise
rates if it will just have to lower them again shortly
afterward, a theme he has hit time and again as he as argued
against the rate hike that the Fed is currently considering.
The Fed has kept rates near zero for nearly seven years
since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"I think it's extraordinarily costly to contemplate a high
probability that we're going to revisit the zero lower bound,
after a period where we've gotten ourselves out of this, over
the next 10 years," he said.
Evans made the comments during a discussion of U.S.
government debt at the University of Chicago's Booth School of
Business, where some experts proposed that more coordination
between the Fed and fiscal authorities could result in a
stronger economy, especially when interest rates are pinned near
zero and the Fed has little flexibility on policy actions.
"I think there are things you can do together," Glenn
Hutchins, a private equity investor who is also on the board of
the New York Fed, said about the Fed and Treasury Department.
Evans indicated he saw little merit in that argument, adding
that in his view monetary policy independence is crucial to
effect policymaking.
"Our current system has served us well in my opinion, so the
bar should be high for making major changes and risking
independent decision making," Evans said.
Seth Carpenter, the U.S. Treasury's assistant secretary for
financial markets, appeared to agree, saying that the two
government agencies have different objectives and should be let
to pursue them.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; editing by
Leslie Adler and G Crosse)