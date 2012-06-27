CHICAGO, June 27 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans on Wednesday reiterated his call for
further monetary policy easing to fight high U.S. joblessness,
just one week after the Federal Reserve added six months to
"Operation Twist," a program aimed at lowering borrowing costs
by extending the maturity of the Fed's bond-holdings.
It also reiterated its projection it will need to keep
short-term interest rates near zero until at least late 2014.
Below are excerpts from Evans' interview with a small group
of reporters at the Chicago Fed's headquarters. For full story,
On the need for more policy accommodation:
"I think we should be doing more accommodation than what was
adopted under the Twist, but I also had said that in the current
environment that any amount of additional accommodation is
welcome, so I took some comfort in that regard. I think that we
would be well-served if in addition to the maturity extension we
clarified our forward guidance so that the public could better
understand how long we are likely to have these types of
policies in place."
"I think the case is there, but there are many viewpoints
expressed by my colleagues."
"I'd like to have more accommodation. I'd be willing to do
more on the basis of the current data."
On achieving the Fed's two goals in a "balanced" way:
"I think if you look at our projections and the SEPs
(summary of economic projections), it's hard to understand why
we wouldn't be willing to do more, because the inflation outlook
is lower than our objection. That when we are doing as badly as
we are on our real side mandate, a balanced approach, I don't
see any other way to interpret it. But I know other people
disagree with this.
"I think that a balanced approach means I'd be willing to
undertake accommodative policies at some risk of increased
inflation -- it's below our target -- at some risk of increasing
it above that by some amount. How much? How much? That's a fair
question. We are not offering very much in delineating that.
On the late-2014 language in the statement:
"If you examine the commentary from most of my colleagues,
there is a little bit of dissatisfaction on most everybody's
part with the calendar-date language."
On the economy:
"I am not satisfied with the pace of improvement in the
economy...My own outlook, we marked it down on the basis of the
weaker data. I'd been saying, before the meeting, that our
forecast had been for 2.5 percent to 3 percent growth over the
next two years, now it's more like 2 to 2.5 percent over the
next two years.
"The economy is growing, there is no doubt about that, but
we are a lot closer to being in a position where the economy,
where growth could stall, and given all the risks that we are
facing, that's a very unfortunate place to be, from a risk
perspective."
On policy preferences:
"I'd be willing to do more asset purchases. I'd prefer to
clarify our forward guidance, and then indicate that we'd like
to see progress, and then if the progress isn't being met, have
a plan of purchases -- it could be Treasuries, it could be MBS
(mortgage-backed securities) -- that we really intend to improve
things."
On the labor market:
"The labor market situation has been completely
unsatisfactory."
On effectiveness of Operation Twist:
"I think it probably has small effects. At the moment I
think the larger effect is that it indicates that the Fed is
continuing to think that more accommodation is important and
worthwhile."
On mortgage refinancing:
"If we could get it going faster it would be
self-perpetuating, it would feed upon itself...If somebody could
address that, that would have a beneficital effect on growth,
and then the current level of accommodation would be even more
powerful than it is."
On the size of the Fed's balance sheet:
"I'm worried that there is not as much monetary
accommodation in place as the size of our balance sheet would
suggest."
On the Fed's new communications strategy:
"I think it's prudent to continue to assess how that is
working for us, how that fits with any ideas that we have to
alter the stance of monetary policy going forward... We are
trying to understand the implications of what we've put in
place, and whether or not there are simple enhancements, or
alternative enhancements, that could improve things."
