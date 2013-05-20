(Repeats with no change to text, to attach item to corrected
alerts.)
CHICAGO May 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve has the
appropriate level of monetary accommodation in place, allowing
the economy to reach "escape velocity" next year, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
"We continue to face powerful headwinds in the fiscal
situation and the global economy," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans told the CFA Society Chicago. But "the
U.S. economy seems to be performing pretty well right now," he
added, with the labor market improving, consumer spending up and
housing stronger.
By 2014, GDP growth should be somewhere between 3 percent
and 4 percent, allowing the recovery to be self-sustaining, he
said.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month in a bid to spur growth
and hiring by lowering borrowing costs. The Fed has said it will
keep buying assets until it sees a substantial improvement in
the labor market outlook.
While the labor market has made "very good progress," he
said "we need a little more time" before officials can be
confident the milestone of substantial improvement has been
reached.
It has also pledged to keep interest rates near zero until
the unemployment rate falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation does not rise above 2.5 percent. Unemployment was 7.5
percent in April.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)