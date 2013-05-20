By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO May 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve could
continue full-speed ahead on its bond-buying program through the
summer, but end it abruptly in the autumn if by then it is
confident that the improvement in the jobs outlook is here to
stay, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"We've seen good progress in the labor market outlook,"
Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago,
told the CFA Society Chicago.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities purchases each month in a bid to push
down borrowing costs and spur growth. It has promised to
continue the purchase until it sees a substantial improvement in
the labor market outlook.
Improvement in the jobs situation since the program began
already has some Fed officials calling for a reduction in the
pace of purchases. The U.S. economy has added an average of
200,000 jobs each month for the last six months, and
unemployment has fallen to 7.5 percent, down from 8.1 percent
before the latest bond-buying program.
A few top Fed officials have urged the U.S. central bank to
begin easing off the monetary gas pedal as soon as next month.
"Another approach, which doesn't get talked about that much,
we could continue to go with $85 billion a month until we decide
that absolutely we've seen enough improvement, and then bring it
to a quick conclusion at that time," Evans told reporters after
the speech.
"That would be a program going into the fall, I would think,
because you can't really have that much confidence to bring it
to an end" before that, he said. "I think at the moment the key
issue is whether or not it is extremely likely that this
(improvement) is going to be maintained over the next few
months."
Evans, who is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this
year, is an influential voice at the central bank, which last
year adopted his proposal to keep short-term rates near zero
until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent as long as
inflation remains in check.
When and how the Fed should bring to a close its third round
of so-called quantitative easing, or QE3, is likely to be a
topic of hot discussion when Fed policymakers next meet, on June
18-19.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has sought to emphasize the Fed's
flexibility with bond purchases, saying it could reduce or
increase the pace of QE3 to adjust to economic needs.
On Monday, Evans said he believes the Fed does not
necessarily need to wean the markets gradually of the
bond-buying stimulus. But he said he is "open-minded" to the
idea.
"I'm going to listen to my colleagues when we get together,
whether it's the next meeting, or the meeting after, or the
meeting in the fall," he said. "We have seen quite a bit of
improvement."
The president of the San Francisco Fed, John Williams, said
last week the Fed may be ready to start cutting back on bond
buys this summer, as long as the jobs market continues to
improve as he expects.
Evans suggested he would need "a little more time," to be
sure on the labor market outlook, adding that he would prefer to
see job gains of 200,000 "month after month" instead of on
average, and overall economic growth gaining momentum.
Evans said he expects the economy to grow 2.5 percent this
year and 3 to 4 percent next year, sticking to his forecast from
the beginning of 2013 despite some softer economic data
recently.
"I am confident that currently we have the appropriate
monetary policy in place to support this economic growth so that
we should build momentum through this year and it should become
self-sustaining growth throughout 2014," he said.
Still, he emphasized, his forecast is not without risks.
"We continue to face powerful headwinds in the fiscal
situation and the global economy," he said.
Evans reiterated his view that it is too early to get very
concerned about too-low inflation, which has been running at
about half the Fed's 2-percent target.
Inflation should rise back to the Fed's goal, he said, as
the economy strengthens.
But if it is still low once unemployment reaches the 6.5
percent threshold the Fed has set for its low-rate policy, the
central bank could easily keep rates low even longer.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota has called
for the Fed to promise to keep rates low until unemployment
reaches 5.5 percent, a full percentage lower than its current
threshold, to give added thrust to the Fed's easy policy.
Evans said he was sympathetic to his colleague's view, but
said he is not convinced that reducing the threshold further
would provide more accommodation.