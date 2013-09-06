By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept 6 The U.S. Federal
Reserve can begin winding down its bond-buying stimulus later
this year as the economy improves, but will likely need to keep
official interest rates near zero for another two years, Chicago
Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday.
While Evans did not specify an exact month for the start of
a reduction in the Fed's purchases of mortgage and Treasury
bonds, his timeline appears to make him reticent about making
such a move in September, as most investors now expect.
"I do expect, however, that the outlook will materialize in
such a way that we'd likely reduce the (asset purchase) rate
starting later this year and subsequently wind down these
purchases over a couple of stages," Evans told an event
sponsored by AgFirst Farm Credit Bank.
"For me, to start the wind-down, it will be best to have
confidence that the incoming data show that economic growth
gained traction during the third quarter of this year and that
the transitory factors that we think have held down inflation
really do turn out to be transitory," said Evans, who is a
voting member this year on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee.
Evans said he was hopeful U.S. economic growth would finally
break above 3 percent by 2014 following several years of
lackluster recovery from a deep recession. He said inflation
should slowly creep higher toward the central bank's 2 percent
objective.
Evans' remarks vacillated between cautious optimism and a
sense of disappointment at the anemic pace of recovery, which
has left unemployment at a still elevated 7.4 percent. The
August employment report is due out at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), and
economists in a Reuters poll forecast the economy generated
180,000 jobs last month, up from 162,000 jobs in July.
"Economic fundamentals are much improved. The cyclical
repair process is well under way," said Evans, a policy dove who
has tended to play down concerns about future inflation.
The labor market has improved since the Fed launched its
most recent round of asset buying, currently set at $85 billion
per month, Evans said. However, employment conditions are still
far from normal, he added.
"The U.S. economy has a long way to go to return to healthy
normalcy," he said, adding the economy is still around 5 million
jobs short of where it should be at this point.
He noted that inflation can be too low, not just too high,
and that the Fed should monitor price trends closely to make
sure inflation, currently hovering around 1.2 percent, moves
closer to the central bank's 2 percent target. He stressed this
objective was a target, not a ceiling, and that the Fed should
aim for that rate as an average over time, even though it has
undershot that level for several years.
Evans said he was worried about discouraged workers dropping
out of the labor force and demographic factors alone cannot
explain the recent decline in labor force participation.
"It could take a long time for us to return to our 2 percent
inflation objective, and I will be monitoring our progress
closely when making my decision about appropriate monetary
policy," Evans said.