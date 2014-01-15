By Ann Saphir
CORALVILLE, Iowa Jan 15
One of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken doves on Wednesday
said he backs a continued wind-down of the Fed's massive
bond-buying program and could even see bigger cuts to the
program if the economy strengthens.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' support for a
"measured" reduction of the Fed's third round of quantitative
easing, known as QE3, is not a surprise He voted for the cut to
the Fed's monthly bond purchases, to $75 billion from $85
billion, when the Fed policy-setting panel last met in December.
But Evans' statement Wednesday that he could imagine
speeding up the process, and the short shrift he gave to the
possibility of pausing it, points to the likelihood the
program's days are numbered, even under incoming Fed Chair Janet
Yellen. Yellen's support for monetary policy that puts the fight
against high unemployment at center stage marks her as a dove.
Outgoing Fed Chair Ben Bernanke in December said he expects
the bond-buying to end by late 2014. In a transition that most
observers see as lending continuity to Fed policy, Yellen will
take the reins from Bernanke on Feb 1., just after the Fed's
upcoming policy meeting.
"I see it this way: you know we took a first step towards
tapering in December, (and) it makes sense to continue that in
January unless something occurs in terms of data development
that's really offbeat and unexpected," Evans told reporters
after a speech in which he emphasized the dangers of low
inflation and the need for continued Fed stimulus.
"Successively through each meeting - I can sort of imagine
10 (billion dollars in cuts) - but if we get closer to the end,
or if things are doing even better, I can see adjusting to
somewhat more aggressive reductions," he said.
While "logically" weaker data could trigger a pause in the
wind-down process, he said, "I think now we'd like to get to a
point, as it's appropriate with economic data developments, to
emphasize more strongly the forward guidance" on Fed
interest-rate policy.
"The purchase rate is data dependent so logically that does
include sort of pausing and not adjusting it downward at a
particular meeting," Evans told reporters. "But essentially the
current strategy is to rebalance the mix of policy tools."
The Fed has used an unprecedented array of policy tools to
nurse the economy back to normalcy after the financial crisis,
keeping short-term rates near zero since December 2008 and
swelling its balance sheet to $4 trillion with purchases of
assets designed to reduce long-term borrowing costs and spur
hiring.
On Wednesday, Evans warned that the current level of 6.7
percent unemployment is still well above the "normal"
unemployment rate of 5.25 percent.
While December's decision acknowledges the improvement in
the labor market - unemployment rose to 10 percent during the
depths of the Great Recession - the move to taper bond purchases
"does not, however, mean we thought the economy needed less
overall policy accommodation."
Instead, Evans said, the decision to reduce bond buying
allows the Fed to focus more on its best-understood tool:
telling markets what to expect in terms of interest-rate policy.
Specifically, the Fed said it would keep rates near zero
until "well past the time" that unemployment falls to 6.5
percent, especially if inflation continues to linger below the
Fed's 2-percent target. Inflation, by the Fed's preferred gauge,
has risen just 1.1 percent in the past 12 months.
"This elaboration of our forward guidance should more
strongly communicate that we are in no hurry to raise rates: We
will not prematurely reduce accommodation in an economy with
elevated unemployment and very low inflation pressures," he said
Wednesday.
"Importantly, in my mind, the low readings for inflation by
themselves now suggest that it likely will be appropriate to
keep the funds rate at its current level for quite some time."
Growth is expected to rise to just 2.75 percent this year,
in his view, and unemployment to fall to 6 percent or "a bit
lower" by the end of 2015.
But inflation will rise only slowly, toward 1.5 percent by
the end of 2015, he predicted.
"Very low inflation in an environment of rebounding growth
and highly accommodative monetary policy continues to be both
puzzling and worrisome," Evans said.
Evans loses his rotating vote on the Fed's policy-setting
panel this year, but even as a non-voter he has been an
influential participant at the policy-making table.
He was the author of the Fed's so-called threshold policy,
adopted in December 2012, a promise to keep rates low at least
as long as unemployment is above 6.5 percent.
Now that unemployment has fallen close to that, he said
Wednesday, the Fed needs to clearer about what economic
indicators will be important in any decision to raise rates.
"Once we get below 6.5 percent or even at 6.5 percent, that
number's not going to mean anything any more, and it's going to
be all about describing the adjustment process after that,"
Evans said. The Fed will still be buying bonds after the
mid-point of 2014, he predicted.
"I can't imagine that we would be adjusting interest rates
until we finish that program and there's been a little bit of
time that's past, depending on the economic circumstances," he
said.