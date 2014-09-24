(Adds comments on dollar, background)
* Evans 'very uncomfortable' with calls for rate rises soon
* Rate rises when they come should be shallow
By Anna Yukhananov and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The Federal Reserve should
be "exceptionally patient" in removing its monetary policy
stimulus, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, even if doing so
means allowing inflation to modestly overshoot the U.S. central
bank's 2 percent goal.
"I am very uncomfortable with calls to raise our policy rate
sooner than later," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans told a Peterson Institute conference. "I favor
delaying liftoff until I am more certain that we have sufficient
momentum in place toward our policy goals."
The biggest risk the Fed faces is choking off the economic
recovery by prematurely raising interest rates, he said. Rate
rises, when they do come, should be "relatively shallow for some
time" to allow the Fed to assess the economy's ability to
withstand tighter monetary policy.
The Fed has kept benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero
since December 2008. While most Fed officials agree rates should
start to rise next year, exactly when is a point of sharp
debate.
Evans, who rotates into a voting seat on the Fed's
policy-setting panel next year, said he expects the economy to
reach full employment before inflation is clearly headed back to
the Fed's 2 percent target. He said reaching that target would
likely take more than two years.
"I'm nervous that there's not as much upward momentum in
inflation as I would like," Evans told reporters after his
speech.
PROCEED CAUTIOUSLY
Evans' comments suggest his thinking is similar to that of
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley, who this
week said the Fed may need to allow unemployment to fall below
its long-run sustainable level to bring inflation up.
Evans said the difficulties Europe and Japan have faced
fighting falling inflation and outright deflation show that the
Fed needs to "proceed cautiously" on rate increases.
"The decision to lift the funds rate from zero should be
made only when we have a great deal of confidence that growth
has enough momentum to reach full employment and that inflation
will return sustainably to two percent," he said.
He argued a surge in inflation was "not at all very likely,"
while a modest, temporary rise in inflation would be manageable.
Given that inflation has hung below the Fed's target for
years, he said: "One could imagine moderately above-target
inflation for a limited period of time as simply the flip side
of our recent inflation experience, and hardly an event that
would impose great costs on the economy."
In another echo of Dudley, Evans said a much stronger dollar
might lead the Fed to pursue an easier monetary policy than
otherwise. An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of
six other major currencies hit a four-year high on
Wednesday.
(Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James
Dalgleish)