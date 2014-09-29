(Adds comments on policy statement, bubbles)

Sept 29 The Federal Reserve does not want to have to "backtrack" after raising rates so it should patiently seek to push inflation up to a sustainable level of 2 percent, which is its goal, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

"If we stay in this environment for an extended period of time and then there were a downturn, we've used up all our best policy tools and it's a tough slog from here on out," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on CNBC television.

Citing central banks in Europe and Japan, which he said had to "backtrack" after tightening policy due to low growth and inflation, Evans said: "No, we don't want to have to do that."

The U.S. central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 to boost economic growth and hiring, both of which have improved. The Fed aims to end a stimulative bond-purchase program next month and has said, in a policy statement, that it does not expect to raise rates for a "considerable time" afterward.

Evans, a dovish and influential Fed official who regains a vote on policy next year, suggested the statement would be altered at the next policy meeting, Oct. 28-29, because it will be "obsolete."

The official, who will hold a press conference later Monday, repeated that it's possible the Fed could tighten in June of next year, but that it could just as easily wait longer. Evans added he has yet to see evidence of dangerous financial bubbles.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure has remained between 1-2 percent for the last couple of years. Last week, market estimates of inflation in five years' time reached their lowest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)