* Evans paper sees dangers of raising rates too early
* May need to raise rates quickly if economy strengthens:
Evans
* Fed forecasts suggest fears of growth ebbing
(Adds details from Fed forecasts, economist comment,
background)
By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA, March 19 The Federal
Reserve should err on the side of looser policy, a leading dove
said on Thursday, a day after Fed officials dramatically cut
their forecasts for the economy's growth, inflation and rate
hikes at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a research paper
there was a case for keeping interest rates at zero until at
least 2016, arguing that the risks of a premature rate hike may
be rising if the economy is in fact weakening.
"In this paper, we demonstrate that the zero lower bound on
nominal interest rates implies that the central bank should
adopt a looser policy when there is uncertainty," said in a
paper published by the Brookings Institution.
Evans' renewed push for continued easy money comes a day
after Fed officials gave their own clear hints their confidence
in a near-term rate hike may be ebbing.
Over the past year the Federal Reserve has banked on a
central hope: that the U.S. recovery would remain strong enough
for long enough that they could bring interest rates and
monetary policy back to normal.
This week, they gave hints of what they have feared the
most: ebbing growth that leaves rates stuck at the zero lower
bound and leaves the central bank few choices if things turn
down in a serious way.
A close reading of Fed officials' forecasts released
Wednesday shows the risks: the predicted range of long-run
growth, or the economy's potential over time, and for short-run
growth are starting to merge. Countries recovering from
recession generally go through a period of above-average growth
as businesses and households make up for lost time in spending
and investment.
The U.S. recovery from the 2007-8 financial crisis is
already the most lethargic since World War Two.
The chances of a June rate hike were dealt a severe blow at
this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting thanks to the
sharply reduced economic outlook in which Fed officials slashed
their median estimate for the federal funds rate, the key
overnight lending rate, to 0.625 percent for the end of 2015
from their 1.125 percent estimate in December.
The Fed is one of the two central banks in the developed
world that had been on the cusp of a rate hike, along with the
Bank of England. Others, such as the European Central Bank are
at the start of substantial quantitative easing programs, while
the Swedish central bank surprised with a move to deeper
negative rates just ahead of the Fed decision.
The Bank of England's chief economist on Thursday sounded a
warning over the risk that falling inflation made a rate cut
there a possibility, a move that would put the Fed in even more
of an outlier position.
"The economy is a little weaker, and it is weaker in areas
that would be directly affected by a rate hike: housing and
exports," said Robert Shapiro, co-founder of consulting firm
Sonecon.
A weaker economy is that much more vulnerable to shocks when
interest rates are near zero because monetary policy at that
point has few effective tools to jumpstart growth, he said,
adding that Fed Chair Janet Yellen is well aware of those risks.
Yellen on Wednesday put an optimistic gloss on what was
otherwise a sharp downshift in the Fed's view of the U.S.
economy, saying she still feels the economy has "considerable
underlying strength" and that inflation, now uncomfortably low,
will likely head back to 2 percent.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)