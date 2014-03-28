HONG KONG, March 28 The United States will revert to more normal monetary policy when inflation has risen to 2 percent, Charles Evans, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said, on Friday.

Evans, appearing as a keynote speaker at the annual Credit Suisse investor conference in Hong Kong, he doubted the fed funds rate would be increased before the middle of 2015. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by John Mair)