BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
LONDON, March 25 The stronger dollar poses a challenge to parts of the U.S. economy, such as exporters, but lower energy costs provide some relief to consumers and businesses, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
"The dollar has been stronger... (and) it will be a challenge for some but energy prices are having beneficial effects for consumers and many businesses," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at an event in London. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.