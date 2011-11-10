BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
CHICAGO Nov 10 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans made no comment on the outlook for the economy or U.S. monetary policy in introductory remarks to a conference at the bank's headquarters on Thursday.
The two-day conference on the role of central banks in financial stability is sponsored by the regional Fed bank and the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"