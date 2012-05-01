May 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve has a "tremendous" amount of room to ease policy, given inflation, and more asset purchases would show the central bank's commitment to helping the economic recovery, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

Additional purchases would reaffirm the Fed's "commitment to get the economy going," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a policy dove, said on CNBC television. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)