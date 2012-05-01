UPDATE 1-German economy rebounds in final quarter of 2016
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
May 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve has a "tremendous" amount of room to ease policy, given inflation, and more asset purchases would show the central bank's commitment to helping the economic recovery, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
Additional purchases would reaffirm the Fed's "commitment to get the economy going," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a policy dove, said on CNBC television. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's foreign exchange regulator began surveying firms in Shanghai in early February about the impact on cross-border trade of possible protectionist measures by the United States, two sources said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as firm results at a five-year debt auction lifted sentiment, although longer-dated maturities sagged and steepened the overall yield curve.