By Ann Saphir
| MADISON, Wisc.
Oct 17
should not trim its massive bond-buying stimulus until gains in
the U.S. job market are more solid, and may need to keep
interest rates low until the jobless rate drops below 6 percent,
a top Fed official said on Thursday.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
December 2008, and is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
housing-backed bonds each month to lower long-term borrowing
costs and encourage investment and hiring. Investors had
expected the Fed to start trimming that program last month on
the back of a drop in unemployment, but the Fed decided to wait
for more data before making any policy change.
"I believe this program should continue until we are
confident that there has been a sustainable improvement in the
labor market," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Evans, who supported the Fed's decision last month, said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Wisconsin Real Estate and
Economic Outlook Conference. "It is not yet time to remove
accommodation."
Even after the Fed does end its bond-buying program, it will
take its time before raising rates, said Evans, who is a voting
member this year on the Fed's policy-setting committee.
The Fed, using a formula that Evans devised, has promised to
keep rates near zero until unemployment -- now at 7.3 percent --
falls to at least 6.5 percent.
But with excessively low inflation likely to take several
years to return to the Fed's 2-percent target, Evans said
Thursday, the central bank may end up needing to keep rates low
much longer.
"I can easily envision certain circumstances in which the
unemployment rate could go below 6 percent before we moved the
fed funds rate up," Evans said. "In answer to the questions of
how much longer and whether we are near the endpoint for policy
accommodation, I decidedly say no."
Evans is among the Fed's most dovish policymakers, but over
the past year his views have been in line with the majority at
the Fed.
Evans said he expects the U.S. economy to grow about 3
percent next year, pushing down unemployment to a bit below 7
percent by the end of next year. A recovery in housing prices
and an increase in stock prices will likely buoy growth, he
said, although downside risks -- from U.S. fiscal policy, as
well as from weak growth overseas -- do remain.
He added that he would need to see more people coming back
into the labor force to seek work, along with a falling
unemployment rate and stronger economic growth, to be confident
that labor market gains are solid enough to reduce Fed bond
buying.
Echoing a sentiment expressed by a few other Fed officials,
Evans argued that the precise timing of the Fed beginning to
trim bond-buying is not as important as the ultimate size of the
program. By its end, he said, the current bond-buying program
will likely total about $1.25 billion.