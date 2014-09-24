* 'Very uncomfortable' with calls for rate rises soon
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should be "exceptionally patient" in removing monetary policy
accommodation, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, even if
doing so means allowing inflation to modestly overshoot the
central bank's 2 percent goal.
"I am very uncomfortable with calls to raise our policy rate
sooner than later," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans said at a Peterson Institute conference on labor
market slack. "I favor delaying liftoff until I am more certain
that we have sufficient momentum in place toward our policy
goals."
The biggest risk the Fed faces is choking off the economic
recovery by prematurely raising rates, he said. Rate rises, when
they do come, should be "relatively shallow for some time" so as
to give the Fed time to assess the ability of the economy to
withstand tighter monetary policy conditions.
Evans' aggressively dovish comments, coming as the Fed
prepares to wind down its bond-buying stimulus next month,
underscores the battle that is taking place behind the scenes on
the Fed's policy-setting panel.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008. Most Fed officials agree that rates should start to rise
next year, but exactly when is a point of sharp debate, with St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard calling for a March increase,
and others urging a later liftoff.
Evans, though he won't have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel until 2015, has been an influential voice
at the central bank.
Evans said he expects the economy to reach full employment
before inflation is clearly headed back to 2 percent. Most Fed
officials expect unemployment, now at 6.1 percent, to reach its
long-run 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent range by the end of 2016.
The difficulties that Europe and Japan have faced fighting
falling inflation and outright deflation show, he said, that the
Fed needs to "proceed cautiously" on rate increases.
"The decision to lift the funds rate from zero should be
made only when we have a great deal of confidence that growth
has enough momentum to reach full employment and that inflation
will return sustainably to 2 percent," he said, adding that he
sees a good deal of slack in the labor market.
Additionally, he argued, a surge in inflation is "not at all
very likely."
A modest and temporary rise in inflation, however, would be
manageable, he suggested. Given that inflation has hung below
the Fed's 2 percent target for years, he said, "(o)ne could
imagine moderately-above-target inflation for a limited period
of time as simply the flip side of our recent inflation
experience - and hardly an event that would impose great costs
on the economy."
