LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 4 The Federal Reserve
should wait until the first half of 2016 before raising interest
rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday, or risk
undermining the very recovery it has helped engineer.
"Given uncomfortably low inflation and an uncertain global
environment, there are few benefits and significant risks to
increasing interest rates prematurely," Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club. "I think we
should be patient in raising interest rates."
Even if the Fed keeps rates at their near-zero level until
next year, he said, inflation probably won't reach the Fed's
2-percent goal until the end of 2018. And if his forecast proves
wrong and the economy begins to run too hot too fast, he said,
the Fed would have "ample time" to raise rates moderately to
head off excessively high inflation.
Evans, a voting member this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, stands nearly alone at the central bank in calling for
rates to stay near zero for another year or so. Many of his
colleagues have said they are open to, if not eager for, rate
hikes to begin as soon as June.
For his part, Evans expects the U.S. economy to grow at a
3-percent pace over the next couple of years, generating job
gains of over 200,000 a month for some time.
But that is not enough to justify raising rates, he said.
Unemployment, at 5.7 percent, is still above the 5 percent he
now believes is sustainable for the economy in the longer run.
More importantly, the Fed's core gauge of inflation is at
just 1.3 percent, and inflation expectations based on prices in
Treasury markets have fallen dramatically.
Before raising rates, he said, he would like to see not only
a rise in core inflation and in market-based inflation
expectations, but also a rise in wages, now averaging around 2
percent a year, to between 3 and 4 percent.
