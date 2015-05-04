COLUMBUS, Ind. May 4 With inflation too low and
the unemployment rate still higher than normal for the U.S.
economy, the Federal Reserve should hold off on raising
short-term interest rates until early next year, a top Fed
policymaker said on Monday.
"Indeed, one could argue that we currently do not have
enough policy accommodation in place," Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans told an audience in this southern Indiana
manufacturing town.
A voting member this year on the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting panel, Evans told the group that while the
subdued job gains across America in March were likely
transitory, unemployment at 5.5 percent is still about a half a
percentage point higher than it ought to be.
More pressingly in his view, inflation has been running
below the Fed's 2-percent target for years, and is likely to
take until 2018 before it returns to that target, he said.
"I likely will not feel confident enough to begin to raise
rates until early next year," he said in the text of remarks to
the Columbus Economic Development Board.
Evans is among the most dovish policymakers at the table
with Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who must manage the delicate task
of deciding when to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time
since 2006.
Most Fed officials, including Yellen, expect economic
conditions will be ripe for higher interest rates sometime this
year.
Evans, while in a minority of two at the Fed who think rate
hikes will need to wait until 2016, has been influential at the
policy table before, convincing his fellow policymakers a few
years ago to link policy to specific economic outcomes in a move
that pushed Fed policy into a more accommodative stance than
otherwise.
This time around, however, it's unclear if Evans will be
able to sway his colleagues to wait. Other Fed officials have
said they will be looking hard at the next two months of
economic data, which in their view could support a June rate
hike.
To Evans, "there aren't any serious costs of modestly
overshooting our inflation target," but strong risks that
prematurely raising rates could undermine economic recovery.
Evans on Monday added a new thread to his tapestry of
arguments against raising rates, saying that low inflation and
labor slack suggest that the equilibrium federal funds rate has
not reached the point that the Fed is providing too much
accommodation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)