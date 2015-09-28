By Jonathan Spicer
| MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, Sept 28
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, Sept 28 The Federal
Reserve should leave interest rates near zero longer than
planned and take an "extra patient approach" to tightening
policy due to the risk that inflation will not rebound as
quickly as expected, a top Fed official said on Monday.
Defending the dovish wing of the U.S. central bank, Chicago
Fed President Charles Evans cited what he called "substantial
costs" to prematurely hiking rates, including Fed credibility.
He suggested it may take until mid-2016 to see enough evidence
of inflationary pressure for a rates "liftoff."
After nearly seven years of near-zero borrowing costs,
forecasts show most of the 17 Fed officials expect to begin
tightening monetary policy later this year, including Chair
Janet Yellen. Evans, who has proven influential in post-crisis
policymaking, is among the three who want to wait until next
year.
A "later liftoff and a gradual subsequent approach to
normalizing monetary policy best position the economy for the
potential challenges ahead," he said at Marquette University.
While the Fed has said it wants to be "reasonably confident"
that inflation will rise from 1.3 percent now to a 2 percent
goal, Evans said he needs to be convinced with "some evidence of
true upward momentum in actual inflation."
"It could well be the middle of next year before the
headwinds from lower energy prices and the stronger dollar
dissipate enough so that we begin to see some sustained upward
movement in core inflation," he said in prepared remarks.
Even a modest U.S. rate hike could rock bond markets, hurt
foreign currencies and suck capital from emerging markets. The
Fed delayed the move at a meeting two weeks ago, citing worries
of a global economic slowdown and market turmoil.
The forecasts suggest most Fed officials see a single rate
rise this year, followed by about four further modest moves in
each of the next few years. Yellen and others say they expect
the pressure on inflation to dissipate as the dollar cools and
as commodities bounce back.
Evans however predicted the Fed's preferred inflation
measure will not rise to near 2 percent until the end of 2018.
Policy should be easy enough to push it above 2 percent, he
said, adding a premature rate hike could suggest the Fed is not
serious about hitting its target and also lead to a policy
reversal if the economy stumbles.
