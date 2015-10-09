MILWAUKEE Oct 9 A Federal Reserve policymaker
who has long called for deferring interest rate hikes until next
year appeared to soften his stance on Friday, saying that what
really matters is that increases, once begun, must be very
gradual.
"While I favor a somewhat later lift off than many of my
colleagues, the precise timing for first increase in the federal
funds rate is less important to me than the path the funds rate
will follow over the entire policy normalization process,"
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the CFA Society Milwaukee.
When the Fed does raise rates, he said, it is "critically
important" that it tells markets clearly that rates hikes will
be gradual. Failure to do so could leave investors with the
impression that the Fed won't keep monetary policy easy enough
to lift inflation back to the Fed's 2-percent goal within a few
years, he said, a result he would view "as an important policy
error."
The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008, and
most Fed officials believe the economy is strong enough to begin
lifting rates this year. While investors have fixated on the
likely timing of that decision - whether at the Fed's October or
December meeting - Evans comments signaled that the rate hike
debate is a much broader one.
Evans said Friday that in his view it could "well be
appropriate" to have rates still below 1 percent by the end of
2016. While that view is consistent with current expectations
based on interest-rate futures, it is a departure from the
majority of Fed officials, who expect rates to be well above 1
percent by the end of next year.
Evans spent most of his speech Friday repeating an argument
he has long made: with inflation as low as it is, the Fed should
be extra-patient in removing monetary stimulus so that it
doesn't have to backtrack if its rate increases undercut the
recovery it has worked so hard to nurture.
He did not latch on to the weaker-than-expected September
jobs report to bolster his argument, saying that it did not
change his confidence that the U.S. economy will reach full
employment in a reasonable period of time.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)