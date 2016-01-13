CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa Jan 13 The Federal Reserve
should raise rates only two or three times this year, a top U.S.
central banker suggested Wednesday, given how hard it will
likely be to lift inflation back up to the Fed's 2-percent
target.
The Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point in
December, the first increase since the financial crisis, and
signaled they would increase rates four more times this year,
based on the median of their forecasts.
"I believe that policy should plan to follow an even
shallower path for the federal funds rate than currently
envisioned by the median (Fed) participant," Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank President said in remarks prepared for delivery to
the Corridor Economic Forecast Luncheon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A chart of Fed policymakers' rate forecasts suggest four Fed
officials would view two increases this year as appropriate;
another three would favor three increases. The forecasters are
not identified by name, though Evans has consistently been among
the Fed's most dovish policymakers.
"I think appropriate policy is consistent with some of the
most accommodative dots on the chart," he said, citing his
concerns about inflation and worries that the costs of raising
rates too quickly "far exceed" those of raising them too slowly.
Evans gave identical prepared remarks Thursday.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)