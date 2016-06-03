June 3 In a dovish shot across the bow of a
Federal Reserve widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates
this summer, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Friday he
thinks a "reasonable case" can be made for deferring rate hikes
until core inflation reaches the Fed's goal of 2 percent.
If current Fed forecasts for inflation hold, such a policy
would mean U.S. monetary policy would be on hold until 2018.
Evans said he was not sold on holding off on rate hikes for
so long, and that his base case for appropriate policy is still
to raise rates twice by the end of 2016.
That is the rate-hike path that most Fed policymakers
projected in March, the last time they gave public forecasts.
But the idea of keeping interest rates at their current
range of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent until core inflation
reaches 2 percent also has "some attraction" as a policy option,
he said in remarks prepared for delivery in London.
Evans said he did not see core or total inflation rising to
2 percent for another three years, and predicts core inflation
will end the year at 1.6 percent.
Traders currently expect the Fed to go ahead with a
mid-summer rate hike, as long as the U.S. economy bounces back
from slow growth in the first quarter and continues to add jobs.
The U.S. Labor Department issues its closely watched monthly
jobs report later on Friday.
Fed officials also have recently flagged encouraging signs
that inflation will soon head back up toward the Fed's 2-percent
target.
Evans, by contrast, said he sees downside risks to his
forecasts for 2-percent GDP growth and for inflation to reach
the Fed's 2-percent goal within three years.
While the economic data so far is in line with his March
expectations and raising rates twice this year would allow the
Fed to continue on a gradual pace of rate hikes, "I also think
that a reasonable case can be made for holding off increasing
the funds rate until core inflation actually gets to 2 percent
on a sustainable basis," Evans said.
"Frankly, I'm really of two minds at the moment, and I
expect to take this quandary with me into the next (Fed)
meeting," he said. The Fed holds its next policy meeting on June
14-15.
(Reporting by by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)