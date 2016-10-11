SYDNEY Oct 11 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans said on Tuesday he "could be fine" with
raising U.S. interest rates in December, but he would prefer to
see how the economy and inflation progressed before deciding.
Speaking to media after a speech in Sydney, Evans said the
U.S. economy was on a solid footing and last week's payrolls
report was a "pretty good number", so a hike in December would
not be a surprise.
However, he cautioned that it might be better to allow
inflation to rise closer to the Fed's 2 percent target before
moving on policy.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)