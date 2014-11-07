Nov 7 The Federal Reserve should be
"extraordinarily patient" when it comes to raising interest
rates, because doing so too soon could choke off recovery and
force the U.S. central bank to cut rates back to zero again, a
top Fed official said on Friday.
While asserting his optimism that the economy will grow at a
3-percent pace over the next 18 months or more, Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told a community banking
conference that the expectation inflation will return to 2
percent is "more of a hope than anything we've seen in the
data."
Even with labor market slack diminishing, downside risks
remain, including weakness in global economies and the
strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which pushes down on U.S.
inflation, he said.
But the biggest risk, he said, is raising rates prematurely,
which could consign the United States to the kind of stagnation
that affected it in the 1930s and that dogs Japan today.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)